Avengers: Endgame builds to a show-stopping climactic collision between good and evil, delivering full-scale comic book action the likes of which Hollywood has never seen.

Now that the film is available digitally, we took a closer look at some of the final battle’s best moments and incorporated audio from Matt Aitken, Weta Digital’s visual effects supervisor, who spills some secrets about which actors were on set on certain days, just how much work was required for that tiny Howard the Duck cameo, and more. Check out our video below, which breaks down all of the biggest and best moments from that jaw-dropping confrontation.



Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Video

After breaking down how Thanos was created in Avengers: Infinity War, I wanted to make another video to continue our ongoing exploration of how these huge Marvel Cinematic Universe movies come together. I’m really happy with how this one turned out – even if you’ve read every interview with the directors (Anthony and Joe Russo) and the screenwriters (Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely), I think there’s some illuminating information here that hasn’t been presented elsewhere.

If you enjoyed this video, I'd recommend reading my entire interview with Aitken, who also talked about how much the battle changed from conception to completion, creating Captain Marvel's costume, the nanotechnology aspects of Spider-Man and Iron Man's suits, and more.

Avengers: Endgame, which is now officially the highest-grossing movie of all time (not adjusted for inflation), is available on Digital HD now and arrives on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand platforms on August 13, 2019.