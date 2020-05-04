On the May 4, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Taika Waititi’s Star Wars, Nicolas Cage’s Tiger King, Michael Jackson’s Spider-Man, Hercules, Transformers, GI Joe, Demolition Man 2 and more.
Opening Banter: Happy May the Fourth!
In The News:
- Chris: New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Coming From Director Taika Waititi
- What do we think of Taika as a director?
- Have you seen his Mandalorian episode?
- Do we think this is a new story? If not, what character/story would you think Taika would work best with?
- Ben: Nicolas Cage Will Play ‘Tiger King’s Joe Exotic in His First-Ever TV Role in New Series From ‘American Vandal’ Showrunner
- Chris: ‘Hercules’ Live-Action Remake in the Works at Disney, the Russo Brothers to Produce
- Ben: Animated ‘Transformers’ Prequel Rolling Out with ‘Toy Story 4’ Director
- Ben: Another ‘G.I. Joe’ Movie, a Follow-Up to ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’, is in Development
- Chris: The Real-Life ‘Conjuring’ House Will be Live-Streamed for One Week
- Ben: ‘Deathstroke’ Movie Details: Director Gareth Evans Explains His Approach to the Film That Never Happened
- Ben: Trivia: Michael Jackson Wanted to Buy Marvel in the ’90s So He Could Play Spider-Man in a Movie
- Chris: ‘Demolition Man’ Sequel in Development, According to Sylvester Stallone
