If you thought Disney was done remaking films from their animated library, guess again! Hercules, the 1997 animated musical about going from zero to hero, is the latest to land itself a live-action remake. The Russo Brothers are set to produce the film, while Dave Callaham, writer of the upcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is handling the script.

THR is confirming that a Hercules live-action remake is in the works at Disney (the Disinsider reported it earlier in the day). The project is in the very, very early stages, so there’s no casting as of yet, nor is there a director. But Joe and Anthony Russo are on board to produce, and Dave Callaham, writer of Wonder Woman 1984, The Expendables, and Shang-Chi, is tackling the screenplay.

Released in 1997, Hercules drew on Greek mythology to tell the story of Hercules, a son of gods living among mortals. Here’s the synopsis:

Disney tackles Greek mythology in this animated feature. Hercules (Tate Donovan), a son of gods, was snatched as a baby by Hades (James Woods) and forced to live among mortals as a half-man, half-god. Now a teenager, Hercules needs to perform a rite of passage on Earth to prove himself worthy of living with the gods on Mount Olympus. With his plucky satyr sidekick, Philoctetes (Danny DeVito), along for the ride, Hercules must learn how to use his strength to defeat a series of evil creatures.

Hercules hailed from directors Ron Clements and John Musker, the filmmakers behind Disney hits The Little Mermaid and Aladdin.

Disney has had great success with their live-action remakes, including Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, Aladdin, and more. Then there’s The Lion King, which often gets lumped into the “live-action” category, even though it’s 99.9% digitally animated. Disney also has the live-action Mulan still set for a July release – although whether or not that happens is anyone’s guess. The ever-growing list of future live-action remakes includes Peter Pan & Wendy, The Little Mermaid, and Cruella, a prequel to 101 Dalmations starring Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.