Hey, do you want to spend a week in the real house from The Conjuring? Well, now you can – and you don’t even have to break quarantine. For one week in May, The Dark Zone Network is setting up a 24-7 live-stream of the real-life Conjuring house, located in American’s most terrifying state – Rhode Island! The only downside: there’s a price – your soul! No, just kidding, it actually costs money.

The Conjuring House Live-Stream

Bored at home and looking for a (virtual) escape? The Dark Zone wants to help with a live-stream of the real-life haunted (?) house that inspired The Conjuring. From May 9 to May 16, the 24-7 interactive live streaming event will document the lives of the Heinzens, who are the current owners of the house. The house will be “rigged with multiple cameras so the audience will have a completely immersive experience.” And that’s not all. The Heinzens will “conduct paranormal investigations, seances, Ouija board sessions and invite some of the most well-known and respected luminaries in the paranormal community to pop in remotely and share their most bone-chilling experiences from the house.”

This all sounds like it’s in good (spooky) fun, but here’s the catch: you have to shell out some cash. To view a 24-hour session of the broadcast will cost $4.99, while $19.99 will get you full access to the entire week. A “portion of the proceeds” will be donated to COVID-related charities, which is good to know. And you’ll also be able to view a free live-preview on May 8 at 8:00 PM EST. Plus, discounted advance tickets will be available May 1. Still, it feels somewhat lame to have to pay to view a live-stream like this. Especially if you consider that nothing is likely to happen on the stream – unless the folks running this have rigged-up some special effects, and plan to run by the camera wearing sheets over their head.

The Conjuring was based on the true story of the Perron family, who moved into a house in Harrisville, Rhode Island, and began experiencing paranormal activity. The family moved into the house in the winter of 1970, and moved out in June of 1980. While the movie drew on these real events, it was, of course, heavily fictionalized.

Still, the Heinzens, who now own the house, swear that scary stuff is still going on. In 2019, they reported experiencing “footsteps, knocks, [and] lights flashing in rooms…that don’t have light in there to begin with.” Before the Heinzens bought the house it was owned by Norma Sutcliffe, who ended up suing Warner Bros. in 2015 after The Conjuring turned the house into a tourist attraction. The case was settled out of court.