Daily Podcast: Super Pumped, Black Panther, Damon Lindelof, Garbage Pail Kds, Lord and Miller, & Oscars 2022
Posted on Friday, May 28th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 28, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editorial Director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior news editor Jacob Hall, and weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Super Pumped, Black Panther, Damon Lindelof, Garbage Pail Kds, Lord and Miller, & Oscars 2022.
In The News:
- Brad: Kyle Chandler Joins Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped’ Anthology Series About the Story of Uber
- Jacob (og HT): Danai Gurira’s Okoye Will Get Her Own ‘Black Panther’ Spin-Off Series on Disney+
- Brad: Peacock Orders Mysterious New Series ‘Mrs. Davis’ From Damon Lindelof and ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Producer
- Jacob (og HT): ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series Coming to HBO Max From the Team Behind ‘Halloween’
- Brad (og Chris): Lord and Miller Producing ‘Strays’, a Live-Action Comedy About an Abandoned Dog Seeking Revenge
- Jacob (og HT): Oscars 2022 Ceremony Moves to Late March, Keeps Pandemic Qualifying Rules
All the other stuff you need to know:
