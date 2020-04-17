On the April 17, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Rogue One, The Shining, Myst, Darren Aronofsky’s Batman and Steven Spielberg’s Star Wars.

At The News:

Steven Spielberg May Have Saved Babu Frik’s Life in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

‘Myst’ TV Series in the Works From ‘X-Men: First Class’ Writer Ashley Edward Miller

20 Things We Learned From the New ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’ Commentary: ‘Inglourious Basterds’ References, Alternate Titles, Cassian’s Backstory, and More

Cannes Film Festival Cancelation Still Seems Likely, But Organizers Hoping to Make Something Happen This Year

