A new video game adaptation is emerging from the mist. The iconic video game Myst is being adapted into a TV series by Village Roadshow, which has tapped Thor and X-Men: First Class writer Ashley Edward Miller to pen the pilot and serve as showrunner.

Deadline reports that Village Roadshow is developing a Myst TV series based on the first-person graphic adventure game following a young geologist who stumbles upon the ancient D’ni civilization in a cavern deep below the New Mexico desert. Her discovery soon triggers series of world-changing events, du to the D’ni’s ability to write books that can link to other worlds.

Created by brothers Rand and Robyn Miller and their company Cyan, the game was first released in 1993 and went on to enjoy worldwide popularity. Myst was the best-selling PC game of all time until 2002, and has sold over 15 million copies worldwide. Rand Miller and his youngest brother, Ryan Miller, as well as Isaac Testerman and Yale Rice at Delve Media are producing the TV series, which Village Roadshow hopes will be the launching point of a multi-platform universe across film and unscripted and scripted TV shows.

Village Roadshow has great ambitions for this IP, and has apparently been developing projects around Myst for the past year, after Legendary TV previously attempted to turn it into a Hulu live-action series. But I wonder if it’s coming too late for Myst, which has fallen out of popularity in the past two decades and feels very much like a remnant of ’90s adventure games. But Ashley Edward Miller is a solid writer who managed to help revive the waning X-Men series with First Class and delivered a worthy origin story with Thor. He also has experience in TV writing and production, with credits for Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Black Sails and Lore. Miller is currently writing a planned remake of Big Trouble in Little China for Dwayne Johnson.