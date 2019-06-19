Daily Podcast: Spider-Man: Far From Home, Alamo Drafthouse, Paranormal Activity, Pixar, Avengers, Comic Con, & Country Bear Jamboree
Posted on Wednesday, June 19th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 19, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Alamo Drafthouse, Paranormal Activity, Soul, Avengers: Endgame, Comic Con, and Country Bear Jamboree.
Feedback: Good prequels.
- Jon A says Batman Begins.
- Stephen B says Temple of Doom
In The News:
- Ben: Early Buzz: Spider-Man: Far From Home
- Ben: Alamo Drafthouse Finally Announces Opening Date for L.A. Location
- Jacob: Another ‘Paranormal Activity’ Sequel is in Development, So Prepare Those Night Vision Cameras
- Ben: Original Pixar Film ‘Soul’ Arrives in 2020, Read the Official Synopsis
- Jacob: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Returning to Theaters Next Weekend With Deleted Scenes and More
- Jacob: It Sounds Like Marvel is Returning to Comic-Con After Sitting Out Last Year
- Ben: Rumor: Country Bear Jamboree Might Be Replaced By ‘Toy Story’ Marionette Show in Disney World
