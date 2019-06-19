On the June 19, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and senior writer Ben Pearson to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Alamo Drafthouse, Paranormal Activity, Soul, Avengers: Endgame, Comic Con, and Country Bear Jamboree.

Feedback: Good prequels.

In The News:

Rumor: Country Bear Jamboree Might Be Replaced By ‘Toy Story’ Marionette Show in Disney World

It Sounds Like Marvel is Returning to Comic-Con After Sitting Out Last Year

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Returning to Theaters Next Weekend With Deleted Scenes and More

Original Pixar Film ‘Soul’ Arrives in 2020, Read the Official Synopsis

Jacob: Another ‘Paranormal Activity’ Sequel is in Development, So Prepare Those Night Vision Cameras

All the other stuff you need to know:

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.

