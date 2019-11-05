Daily Podcast: Spider-Man, Fantastic Beasts 3, Ant-Man 3, Disney +, Playstation Vue, House of the Dragon, Joker 2 & Terminator Dark Fate
Posted on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Spider-Man, Fantastic Beasts 3, Ant-Man 3, Disney +, Playstation Vue, House of the Dragon, Joker 2, and Terminator Dark Fate.
In The News:
- Chris (og HT): ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Could Spell Judgment Day For the Franchise After Bombing at the Box Office
- Ben: Sony Officially Confirms ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel, Announces Release Date
- Chris (og HT): ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Finds Its Way to Brazil With a Spring 2020 Production Start
- Ben: ‘Ant-Man 3’: Peyton Reed Coming Back to Direct
- Ben (og Brad): Disney Will Run Ads for Starz on Disney+ to Get Streaming Rights Back to ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and More
- Chris (og HT): George R.R. Martin Promises Not to Write for ‘House of the Dragon’ Until ‘The Winds of Winter’ is Finished
- Chris: PlayStation Vue Shutting Down in January 2020
- Ben: Joaquin Phoenix Made ‘Joker’ Sequel Posters Inserting Joker into Films Like ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ and ‘Yentl’
- Chris: Jon Spaihts is stepping down as the showrunner on HBO Max’s ‘Dune: The Sisterhood
