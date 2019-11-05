On the November 5, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Spider-Man, Fantastic Beasts 3, Ant-Man 3, Disney +, Playstation Vue, House of the Dragon, Joker 2, and Terminator Dark Fate.

Chris: Jon Spaihts is stepping down as the showrunner on HBO Max’s ‘Dune: The Sisterhood

Joaquin Phoenix Made ‘Joker’ Sequel Posters Inserting Joker into Films Like ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ and ‘Yentl’

George R.R. Martin Promises Not to Write for ‘House of the Dragon’ Until ‘The Winds of Winter’ is Finished

Disney Will Run Ads for Starz on Disney+ to Get Streaming Rights Back to ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ and More

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Finds Its Way to Brazil With a Spring 2020 Production Start

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Could Spell Judgment Day For the Franchise After Bombing at the Box Office

