PlayStation Vue Shutting Down in January 2020

Bad news for Vue-heads (that’s a term I made up just now; go with it) – Sony is shutting down PlayStation Vue in January 2020. The internet television service launched in 2015, but Sony has decided to shutter it to refocus on video games. Even though PlayStation Vue was one of the first internet TV bundle providers to offer more interactive features, it failed to generate much heat, never rising above 1 million customers.

Com January 30, 2020, PlayStation Vue is no more. Here’s what you need to know, directly from PlayStation:

Sony Interactive Entertainment has decided to focus on its core gaming business

There will be no changes to the provision of the service until that date. Subscribers who remain active with the service will continue to have full access to live, On Demand and DVR programs on all supported PS Vue devices until January 30th, 2020. After this date the service and all content will no longer be accessible.

Active paid subscribers will receive their final charge for PlayStation Vue in December 2019, unless they cancel prior to their billing date. After the final charge in December 2019, active subscribers will receive access to the service through January 30th, 2020.

Subscribers who cancel will continue to get access to the service for the remainder of their subscription period (until their next billing date).

“We set the bar high and sought to innovate an established industry by delivering a modern TV experience. By completely rethinking live and on demand television, we offered an incredible user experience that allowed viewers to discover and watch content in completely new ways,” PlayStation said in a blog post. “Unfortunately, the highly competitive Pay TV industry, with expensive content and network deals, has been slower to change than we expected. Because of this, we have decided to remain focused on our core gaming business.”

Vue was meant to complement subscription-based online services like Hulu and Netflix as well as broadcast TV. But many people have just been using it as their form of cable. The set-up offered live streaming HD Channels, cloud DVR, five simultaneous streams, On Demand shows, and ten viewing profiles with personalized DVR.

“We are very proud of what PlayStation Vue was able to accomplish,” said the folks at Sony “We had ambitious goals for how our service could change how people watch TV, showcasing PlayStation’s ability to innovate in a brand-new category within the Pay TV industry.”