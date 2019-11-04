Terminator: Dark Fate‘s title might become a self-fulfilling prophecy for the franchise. The sixth Terminator film (third chronologically) bombed at the box office on its opening weekend, taking the No. 1 spot on the charts but raking in a measly $29 million in North America and $102 million overseas — not nearly enough to make back its $185 million budget. The Terminator Dark Fate box office could ultimately end up costing its studios over $100 million.

That’s bad news for the costly sci-fi film, which had a $185 million production budget, plus $80 million to $100 million in global marketing and distribution fees. That could incur the studios up to even a $120 million loss, according to IndieWire. However, it’s possible that Dark Fate could make back some of that money through TV and streaming license deals, as well as home video sales. Another silver lining behind this loss is that Terminator: Dark Fate was co-financed by three studios, with Disney via 20th Century Fox, so the film’s losses won’t be entirely dumped on Paramount.

Terminator: Dark Fate is directed by Tim Miller and stars Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, and Natalia Reyes.