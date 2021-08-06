Daily Podcast: South Park, Chronicle 2, James Gunn, Quentin Tarantino, Y: The Last Man & Stranger Things
Posted on Friday, August 6th, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the August 6, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer and weekend editor Brad Oman to discuss the latest film and tv news, including South Park, Chronicle 2, James Gunn, Quentin Tarantino, Y: The Last Man and Stranger Things.
In The News:
- Brad (og Jeremy): ‘South Park’ Creators Sign $900 Million Deal for Five More Seasons, 14 Spin-Off Movies
- Peter (og Joshua): ‘Chronicle 2’ Will Be Set 10 Years After the Original and the Main Characters Will be Women
- Brad: James Gunn is Considering More DC Comics Projects After ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
- Brad (og Joshua): Quentin Tarantino Would Love to Make a ‘Rambo’ Movie With Adam Driver
- Reaction: ‘Y: The Last Man’ Trailer: The Classic Sci-fi Comic Becomes a TV Series
- Reaction: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer: It’s Time to Return to the Upside Down
