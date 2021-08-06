The Suicide Squad is in theaters (and on HBO Max) right now, and it sounds like another home run for director James Gunn. Even before the movie opened, the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker was working on a TV series spin-off featuring John Cena‘s sociopathic, hyper-violent Captain America-type character Peacemaker. But it sounds like Gunn may have even more DC Comics tricks up his sleeve after he takes care of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at Marvel Studios.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn teased the possibility of other DC Comics projects he has cooking, but only after he’s finished with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn said:

“We’re dealing with a lot of different things. There are a lot of different things happening at the same time. You’ve got the Peacemaker show, obviously, and then there are other projects. So we’ll see what happens. We’re always talking about different things, too, so there’s a lot of dreaming going on, and dreaming is one of the most fun parts of moviemaking. We’re dreaming about the different possibilities, and we’re trying to find the right dream that can actually weave itself into reality in the proper way.”

Another Suicide Squad Spin-Off?

This goes hand-in-hand with another tease that James Gunn gave to fans in one of his Instagram stories. While on a flight, Gunn answered some fan questions, including one that asked if there were other spin-off shows from The Suicide Squad in the works. Gunn didn’t give a direct answer, but he teased fans with, “Maaaaaaaaybe,” followed by some nervous-grinning and shrugging emojis.

Since Peacemaker already has a spin-off on the way, what other characters from The Suicide Squad deserve their own show? Since the movie makes good on the promise of killing off most of the team, there aren’t many left alive to get their own show. Then again, it’s possible that a spin-off series could focus on these characters at a point before the events of the movie, so maybe their fate doesn’t preclude any of them from starring in their own show.

No matter what James Gunn has in mind, DC Films President Walter Hamada is willing to pretty much let him do whatever he wants. Hamada recently said: “Gunn is always welcome back, whatever he wants to do. He really has a vision and he’s a great partner with us. Whenever he wants to come back we’re ready for him.”

But for now, James Gunn has an entire Marvel movie to get done before we can really dig into his future with DC Comics properties. Aside from any possible spin-offs, we suppose there’s the possibility that a proper sequel to The Suicide Squad could come together as well. There are plenty of other throwaway villains from DC Comics that James Gunn could shoot, blow up, dismember, or throw off a cliff, and I’m sure fans would be happy to see another ensemble of weird bad guys bite the dust.

The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and will be on HBO Max for 31 days.