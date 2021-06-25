Daily Podcast: Reacting to the Newest Shang-Chi and Halloween Kills Trailers
Posted on Friday, June 25th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 25, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to react to the trailers for Halloween Kills and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- ‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer: Michael Myers is Back…Again
- ‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer Breakdown: Laurie Strode is Coming for Michael Myers
- ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Trailer: Simu Liu is the MCU’s Latest Hero
- ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Trailer Breakdown: Abominations and Daddy Issues
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
