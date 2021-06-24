After an entire year off due to the pandemic, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bouncing back. Not only do they have Black Widow arriving this summer, but this fall they’ll release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Simu Liu plays Chang-Chi, a skilled martial artist who was trained at a young age to be an assassin who must now confront his past (and punch and kick a few people in the process).

And now, the latest Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer gives us a new look at the film.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer

Ready for the return of MCU action? Then you’ll be all-in on this Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings trailer. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with a script co-written by Cretton, David Callaham, and Andrew Lanham, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the 25th entry in the MCU, and just typing that out made me feel ancient.

Shang-Chi may not be a household name like some other Marvel players, but the same could’ve been said for the Guardians of the Galaxy, and we all know how that turned out (well – it turned out well). In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Simu Liu stars as “Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.”

In addition to Liu, the cast also features Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng.

“The most exciting thing about stepping into this character was that his backstory has never been told before,” Liu told EW. “We know so many different versions of Batman’s origin story, how his parents were murdered when he was very young. We know Peter Parker, who was bitten by a radioactive spider, and he loses his uncle. Shang-Chi’s story is very much unknown to most of the world, so we had a lot of freedom and creative liberty to make it the way that we wanted to.”

“The core of Shang-Chi’s arc in the comics is really a family drama,” added producer Jonathan Schwartz. “That was something that [director Destin Daniel Cretton] keyed into really early on in our conversations, the idea of taking this broken family and this really dark, even abusive family background and seeing what that does to a child over time.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings opens in theaters on September 3, 2021. There’s no word yet if this will join Black Widow as a film that’s also going to Disney+ with premiere access, so stay tuned for that.