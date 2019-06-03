Daily Podcast: Peter Spent Four Days Living Inside ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’
Posted on Monday, June 3rd, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to discuss spending four days inside of Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
In Our Feature Presentation: Inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with Peter.
- The Journey
- Theming
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Building a lightsaber
- Building a droid
- Shopping
- The Food
- Blue Milk
- The Cast Members
- Walkaround characters
- Operations and Lines
- Does It Need That Second Ride?
- How Does Universal react?
- How Long Does the Magic Last?
- What Did You Not Like?
- Should people visit now or wait?
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Video: Our First Visit To ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’
- Review & New Footage: Disneyland’s ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ is Incredible – and the Closest We’ll Come to Being in ‘Star Wars’
- Review: Disneyland’s ‘Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run’ Ride Let’s You Explore the Fastest Hunk of Junk in the Galaxy – and Then Pilot It
- Review: Oga’s Cantina at ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ is a Dream Come True for ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who Like Their Booze
- Review: ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Food is Colorful, Offbeat, and Often Delicious
- Review: ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Shops Offer Awesome Merchandise for Casual Fans and Serious Collectors Alike
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.