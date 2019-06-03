galaxys edge star wars

On the June 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to discuss spending four days inside of Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

In Our Feature Presentation: Inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with Peter.

  • The Journey
  • Theming
  • Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
  • Building a lightsaber
  • Building a droid
  • Shopping
  • The Food
  • Blue Milk
  • The Cast Members
  • Walkaround characters
  • Operations and Lines
  • Does It Need That Second Ride?
  • How Does Universal react?
  • How Long Does the Magic Last?
  • What Did You Not Like?
  • Should people visit now or wait?

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Featured Stories Sidebar, /Film Daily Podcast, Theme Parks,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.