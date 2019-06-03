On the June 3, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall to discuss spending four days inside of Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

In Our Feature Presentation: Inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with Peter.

The Journey

Theming

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run

Building a lightsaber

Building a droid

Shopping

The Food

Blue Milk

The Cast Members

Walkaround characters

Operations and Lines

Does It Need That Second Ride?

How Does Universal react?

How Long Does the Magic Last?

What Did You Not Like?

Should people visit now or wait?

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: