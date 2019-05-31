Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at Disneyland Resort today! Yesterday, Peter and Kitra got to enter Star Wars Land for their first official visit. Follow along in this new video blog to see what it’s like to step into the world of Batuu .

This extensive video covers an overview of everything they saw on their first time in Batuu, including Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run, the Droid Depot, The Creature Stall, The Marketplace, Rondo’s RoastersDok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities, Oga’s Cantina and much, more. Feel free to skip along to places and things you might want to see. We do show a bunch of the Smuggler’s Run ride, so if you don’t want to see that feel free to skip ahead. The video also features cameos from The Tim Tracker, Ben Schwartz, Bobby Moynihan, Tony Baxter, Chris Pirillo, Dave Filoni, Alden Ehrenreich and more.

This will probably be our longest and most extensive video from the new Star Wars Land. We are going to have a lot more coverage from the new Star Wars-themed land on this channel, Ordinary Adventures, so please subscribe to stay updated with new videos as they hit.

Batuu is a far-flung destination along the galaxy’s Outer Rim, on the frontier of Wild Space – the uncharted region beyond all known star systems. Batuu is home to Black Spire Outpost, an infamous port for smugglers, traders and adventurers wishing to avoid any unnecessary … entanglements with the First Order. Along the way, guests may encounter some familiar faces, from Rey, Finn, and Poe to BB-8 and Chewie. For more than four decades, Star Wars fans have imagined what it would be like to blast across the stars inside the Millennium Falcon or race through the halls of a Star Destroyer. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will feature two signature attractions that turn those dreams into reality. Set to open at Disneyland Resort on May 31 and at Walt Disney World Resort on Aug. 29, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, will take guests into the cockpit of “the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy.” They will take the controls of the Falcon in one of three unique and critical roles as the ship hurtles through space. Some will be pilots, some gunners and some flight engineers, creating multiple ways for guests to experience the attraction.

A reminder that Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge requires reservations until late June.