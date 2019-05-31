Booksmart Kaitlyn Dever Beanie Feldstein

On the May 31, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss their favorite pieces of entertainment of 2019 so far.

Opening banter:

 

In Our Feature Presentation:

  • Jacob: Chernobyl, Us, Booksmart
    • Runners Up: The Perfection, Good Boys, Barry
  • HT: John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, Fleabag, Shazam!
    • Runners Up: Booksmart, Fruits Basket, Kingdom Hearts 3
  • Brad: Avengers: Endgame, The Farewell, Booksmart
    • Runners Up: Blinded by the Light, Lonely Island Bash Brothers, Extended Hobbs & Shaw Trailer
  • Ben: Russian Doll, Paradise Hills, The Perfection
    • Runner Up: Pen15, I Think You Should Leave, Guava Island

 

Other Articles Mentioned:

 

All the other stuff you need to know:

  • You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
  • /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
  • You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
  • Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
  • Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
  • Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

/Film Daily Podcast

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.