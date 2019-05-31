Daily Podcast: Our Favorite Films and TV Shows of 2019 So Far
Posted on Friday, May 31st, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the May 31, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss their favorite pieces of entertainment of 2019 so far.
- Jacob: Chernobyl, Us, Booksmart
- Runners Up: The Perfection, Good Boys, Barry
- HT: John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum, Fleabag, Shazam!
- Runners Up: Booksmart, Fruits Basket, Kingdom Hearts 3
- Brad: Avengers: Endgame, The Farewell, Booksmart
- Runners Up: Blinded by the Light, Lonely Island Bash Brothers, Extended Hobbs & Shaw Trailer
- Ben: Russian Doll, Paradise Hills, The Perfection
- Runner Up: Pen15, I Think You Should Leave, Guava Island
