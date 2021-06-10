Daily Podcast: New Lord of the Rings Movie, MacGruber Casting, a Kingpin Sequel, and More
Posted on Thursday, June 10th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 10, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including a new Lord of the Rings movie, Zack Snyder’s new anime series, a Dracula sequel, a Kingpin sequel, and MacGruber casting.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Chris: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim’ Anime Film Will Be a Companion Piece to the ‘Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy
- Brad (OG HT): ‘MacGruber’ Series Adds Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Mickey Rourke to Cast
- Ben: ‘Twilight of the Gods’ Reveals Cast for Zack Snyder’s Norse Mythology Anime Series for Netflix
- Chris: ‘Dracula’ Sequel ‘Abraham’s Boys’, Based on the Short Story By Joe Hill, Being Adapted Into a Feature Film
- Brad: ‘Kingpin’ Sequel is Somehow in the Works With Original Directors Peter and Bobby Farrelly Producing
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.