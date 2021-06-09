After filmmakers Peter & Bobby Farrelly delivered the hit comedy Dumb & Dumber, they followed it up with Kingpin, one of the best bowling comedies ever made. Sure, maybe that’s becauue Kingpin is one of the few movies that’s actually about bowling (sorry, The Big Lebowski), but it still stands strong as a solid underdog sports movie starring Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid, and Bill Murray, each giving top notch comedic performances.

Now, 25 years later, Peter & Bobby Farrelly are said to somehow be working on a Kingpin sequel.

Collider has the exclusive story on a Kingpin sequel being in active development at Village Roadshow Pictures. The film will be produced by Peter & Bobby Farrelly, but it’s not clear if they will be returning to direct as well. The original film’s script was written by Barry Fanaro and Mort Nathan, but as of now, no script exists for the Kingpin sequel, and no writers have been announced for the project yet.

There are no details on what the Kingpin sequel could be about. It’s not even clear if the story will bring back any of the original characters. Woody Harrelson would seem like a safe bet, maybe passing the torch to a son or daughter. But Randy Quaid is more than a little off his rocker these days, and I can’t imagine bringing him back for a sequel would be easy. As for Bill Murray, he’s friendly with the Farrelly Brothers, but he’s also notoriously picky about his projects.

The Story of Kingpin

The original Kingpin followed professional bowler Roy Munson (Woody Harrelson) after his promising career went straight into the gutter after a bowling hustle with fellow bowler Ernie McCracken (Bill Murray) went south and caused Roy to have his hand severed in a bowling ball return machine.

With his life in shambles, Roy suddenly finds a new ticket to bowling bliss when he meets a young Amish bowling prodigy named Ishmael (Randy Quaid). With their sights set on a cash prize that could help Ishmael’s struggling family farm, the two unlikely partners hit the road with the hopes of becoming bowling champs.

Kingpin was a grungy, raunchy comedy with the right mix of road trip shenanigans and sports schtick. But it also had an ending that didn’t leave much room for a sequel to pick things up 25 years later. But I suppose that’s what also make the prospect of sequel rather intriguing. Then again, Dumb & Dumber To got munsoned when it was released 20 years after the original, so this could just as easily miss the mark. Anyway, we’ll keep you posted as more information becomes available.