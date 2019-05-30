Daily Podcast: New Gods, Snow White, New Mutants, Lion King, Toy Story 4, and More
Posted on Thursday, May 30th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the May 30, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news.
Opening banter: Storm Watch with HT
In The News:
- HT – Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake Taps Marc Webb as Director
- Ben – ‘Toy Story 4’ Presales Destroy ‘Incredibles 2’, So We May Be Looking at Another Record-Breaker
- HT – Disney and WarnerMedia May Pull Productions Out of Georgia If Abortion Law Passes
- Jacob – ‘New Mutants’ Will Complete Reshoots This Year, Might As Well Be ‘Old Mutants’
- Jacob – ‘New Gods’ Movie Taps Comic Writer Tom King to Co-Write Screenplay With Ava DuVernay
- Ben – ‘The Lion King’ Director Jon Favreau on Giving His Version a Documentary Feel, the Challenges of Expectation, and Much More [Set Visit Interview]
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Coverage: Review, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Food, Oga’s Cantina, Merchandise Breakdown
