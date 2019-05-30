Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 has broken the first of what could be many records, and it hasn’t even hit theaters yet. The upcoming sequel has already become the new record holder for best first day presales for an animated movie on Fandango, beating out another Pixar movie: last year’s Incredibles 2.

That superhero sequel shattered box office records with the highest opening weekend of any animated film ever and went on to become the second-highest grossing animated movie of all time behind Frozen. Now Toy Story 4 is announcing itself as a new contender for the crown.

We knew anticipation was high for Incredibles 2 with so many years between movies, but when that film debuted last year, audiences turned out to see it in a huge way. Its initial $180.2 million meant it had a bigger opening weekend than any other animated movie, crushing the previous record-holder, Finding Dory (which had a $135 million opening weekend).

Incredibles 2 was looking very good in its early presale days, so the fact that it ultimately performed as well as it did bodes extremely well for Toy Story 4, which is already outpacing not only Incredibles 2 but other big Disney earners like Finding Dory, the live-action Beauty and the Beast, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Although Toy Story 3 provided a satisfying conclusion for Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang, it seems as if audiences are still hungry for more. It’s been nine years since we last saw these characters on the big screen – will these Fandango numbers result in the type of behemoth success we’re expecting for Toy Story 4, or is this another Solo: A Star Wars Story situation where high presales and box office projections don’t translate into the financial success the studio is banking on? We’ll see.

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 arrives in theaters on June 21, 2019.