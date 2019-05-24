Daily Podcast: Most Underrated Directors, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Indiana Jones, Rocky, Taika Waititi & Akira
Posted on Friday, May 24th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 24, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Indiana Jones, Rocky, Taika Waititi, and Akira. And in the Mail Bag, we’ll talk about our most underrated directors.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic’ Movie In the Works at Lucasfilm
- Chris: Harrison Ford Says Indiana Jones Dies With Him (Sorry, Chris Pratt)
- Ben: Sylvester Stallone Has An Idea For A New ‘Rocky’ Movie, Talks Talks ‘Rambo V’ and Rebooting ‘Cobra’ for TV
- Chris: ‘Bubbles’, Taika Waititi’s Netflix Movie About Michael Jackson’s Pet Chimp, is No Longer Happening
- Ben: Taika Waititi’s ‘Akira’ Film Rides Into Theaters in 2021
In The Mailbag:
- Nicholas Ewers writes in “Hello, /FilmDaily team, I was curious if you guys have any directors who you believe are not getting enough recognition for the art they put out? For example, I think Denis Villeneuve puts out amazing work, but no one in my circle talks about him ever. I used to think the same of Rian Johnson, until his talents got rewarded with Star Wars and became talk of the town. I’m interested to know what you have to say, because I feel like we’re in a time where the big directors eventually won’t be around anymore, and these newer ones will eventually be taking the reigns. But some of the new directors who put out AMAZING work aren’t on most people’s radars like a Spielberg or an Abrams would be. Thanks again for the daily content.”
- Peter: Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Barry, Legion, Guava Island), Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation)
- Chris: James Gray
- Jacob: Ben Wheatley, Nacho Vigalondo
- Ben: Alex Garland, Drew Goddard, Jeff Nichols, Shane Carruth, Leslye Headland, Justin Simien
