Nicholas Ewers writes in “Hello, /FilmDaily team, I was curious if you guys have

For example, I think Denis Villeneuve puts out amazing work, but no one in my circle talks about him ever. I used to think the same of Rian Johnson, until his talents got rewarded with Star Wars and became talk of the town. I’m interested to know what you have to say, because I feel like we’re in a time where the big directors eventually won’t be around anymore, and these newer ones will eventually be taking the reigns. But some of the new directors who put out AMAZING work aren’t on most people’s radars like a Spielberg or an Abrams would be. Thanks again for the daily content.”