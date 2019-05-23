While Disney and Lucasfilm plan to take a brief respite from Star Wars movies after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, they’re already looking to the future. For instance: a Knights of the Old Republic movie is currently in the works, being penned by Laeta Kalogridis, writer of Alita: Battle Angel and Shutter Island. The film would be an adaptation of the Knights of the Old Republic video game series, set 4000 years before the formation of the Galactic Empire.

Buzzfeed broke the news about the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic movie currently in the works. According to their report, Laeta Kalogridis is close to completing the first script of what could be a Knights of the Old Republic trilogy. Fans have longed to have the video game series adapted to the screen, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy previously revealed that Lucasfilm was “developing something to look at.” That “something” is apparently this script.

The Knights of the Old Republic game series kicked-off in 2013, spanning several sequels, and eventually expanding into comics. Here’s the focus of the first game, per Wikipedia:

The story of Knights of the Old Republic takes place almost 4000 years before the formation of the Galactic Empire, where Darth Malak, a Dark Lord of the Sith, has unleashed a Sith armada against the Republic. The player character, as a Jedi, must venture to different planets in the galaxy in order to defeat Malak. Players choose from three character classes and customize their characters at the beginning of the game, and engage in round-based combat against enemies. Through interacting with other characters and making plot decisions, the alignment system will determine whether the player’s character aligns with the light or dark side of the Force.

After Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens this December, the Star Wars movies will be taking a three-year break. Then, “three new as-yet-untitled Star Wars films will release on the pre-Christmas weekend every other year beginning in 2022.” Those films are coming from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

At one point, it was rumored that the trilogy penned by Benioff and Weiss would be set in the Old Republic, since their Game of Thrones work might lend itself to such a concept. But if the news of Kalogridis’s script is true, it’s likely that Benioff and Weiss are making something completely different. In addition to all of this, there’s still Rian Johnson’s mysterious trilogy. All of these films will exist outside of what we know as the Skywalker Saga, which ends with The Rise of Skywalker.