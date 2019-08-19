Gokul from Auckland, NZ writes in: I have just listened to your spoiler-cast on Once Upon A Time in Hollywood ( a little late I know but NZ only got the movie here last week), and I was really caught up by your discussion about whether having prior knowledge about the Mansons and Sharon Tate was needed to really get the most out of this movie. What really interested me was that most of the crew seemed to think that the background knowledge wasn’t needed and in Chris’s and Ben’s point of view, the audience should already know about this as part of their education.

Funnily enough, once we saw the movie, my girlfriend and I both went home and read up on the Mansons and Tate, and suddenly the movie took on a whole new meaning for us. So I would say to anyone watching the film, do some homework on the Mansons and Tate before going in to see the movie.”