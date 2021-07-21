Daily Podcast: Marvel Animation, Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys, Fast and Furious, Old, and Dune
Posted on Wednesday, July 21st, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the July 21, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Vanessa Armstrong to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Marvel Animation, Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys, Fast and Furious, Old and Dune.
Opening Banter: Vanessa is one of our new regular contributors. What kind of movie person are you?
In The News:
- Ben: Marvel to Create “Mini Studio” For More Animated Disney+ Shows Like ‘What If?’
- Vanessa: Neil Gaiman’s ‘Anansi Boys’ Ordered to Series at Amazon, Won’t be an ‘American Gods’ Spin-off
- Vanessa: 5 Reasons You Should be Excited for ‘Anansi Boys,’ the Latest Neil Gaiman TV Adaptation
- Ben: Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel’s Feud Enters New Chapter as The Rock Confirms He’s Done With ‘Fast and Furious’
- Ben: ‘Old’ Early Buzz: The Next ‘Happening’ or Shyamalan’s Best Since ‘Unbreakable,’ Depending on Who You Ask
- Vanessa: We Saw 35 Minutes of ‘Dune’ Goodness in IMAX and It Looks Incredible
- What are your spoiler free impressions?
