Love ’em or hate ’em, people keep showing up for M. Night Shyamalan movies without ever quite knowing which side of the fence they’ll land on. There’s something refreshing and undeniably exciting about a major Indian-born filmmaker — one who also happens to be a brand name and a consistent draw among general audiences —  continuing to produce original and high concept films, especially in a marketplace that’s increasingly hostile to such projects.

His latest horror film, Old, opens this week and early reactions are…well, more or less what you’d expect from latter-day Shyamalan. Keep scrolling to find out what to expect from Old.

Old Early Reactions

/Film’s own Chris Evangelista compares the film to a rather infamous Shyamalan entry, but otherwise leaves you to make your own judgments.

But that’s not to say there aren’t some positively glowing reactions out there, too. Mileage tends to vary when it comes to Shyamalan, but it certainly seems like there’s plenty for fans to love.

Overall, the rest of the reactions range from mixed praise to outright befuddlement. For those who love deeply subjective takes (and maybe a little bit of chaos, too), this may be the movie for you.

After breaking onto the scene in a big way with the one-two punch of The Sixth Sense and the original superhero movie Unbreakable, it seemed like Shyamalan was destined for rarified filmmaking territory. Although I’ll happily defend Signs, The Village, and even some of Lady in the Water, the filmmaker’s reputation suffered quite a hit with the latter two films as well as The Last Airbender and After Earth. But ever since then, Shyamalan has impressively returned to a just-the-basics approach and built himself back as a force to be reckoned with. The rest of us will soon find out if Old continues that trajectory or serves as somewhat of a speed bump.

Shyamalan both directed and wrote Old, loosely based on a 2010 French graphic novel titled Sandcastle by authors Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederick Peeters. The film stars Gael García BernalVicky KriepsRufus SewellAlex WolffThomasin McKenzie, Ken Leung, and more among its ensemble cast. Old releases in theaters on July 23, 2021.

This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly…reducing their entire lives into a single day.

