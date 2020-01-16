Daily Podcast: MacGruber TV Show, Trevorrow’s Star Wars Script, Mindhunter, Green Lantern, and More
Posted on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the January 16, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Mindhunter season 3, The Dark Tower TV show, a Green Lantern series update, why HBO chose one Game of Thrones prequel over another, Watchmen season 2, and Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars script.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT – ‘Mindhunter’ Season 3 Put on Indefinite Hold as Cast Released from Contracts
- HT – ‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series is Not Moving Forward at Amazon
- Chris – ‘MacGruber’ TV Series to Explode Over at the Peacock Streaming Service
- Ben – HBO Max Reveals ‘Green Lantern’ Series Details and Future Plans for DC Universe Streaming Service
- Ben – Why HBO Greenlit ‘House of the Dragon’ But Passed on Other ‘GoT’ Prequel; ‘Watchmen’ Season 2 Probably Won’t Happen Without Damon Lindelof
- Chris – Colin Trevorrow’s ‘Star Wars’ Script Leaks, Reveals a Very Different Movie Called ‘Star Wars: Duel of the Fates’
