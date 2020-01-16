On the January 16, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Mindhunter season 3, The Dark Tower TV show, a Green Lantern series update, why HBO chose one Game of Thrones prequel over another, Watchmen season 2, and Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars script.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: