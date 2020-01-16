Mindhunter season 3 has been put on indefinite hold by Netflix. David Fincher‘s critically acclaimed crime drama has been thrust into limbo and the cast members have been released from their contracts, on account of the executive producer’s busy schedule with producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots and shooting his upcoming feature film Mank. However, there’s still hope: Mindhunter has not been officially cancelled, as of yet.

TV Line broke the news last night that Netflix has put Mindhunter on indefinite hold while executive producer David Fincher focuses on juggling his other projects. But while hope remains that Mindhunter could come back, the involvement of the current cast is in question, as Netflix let the options of cast members Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv expire last month. A Netflix representative didn’t promise the return of Mindhunter but left open the possibility for Fincher to “revisit” the slow-burning psychological thriller series:

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots. He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

Fincher currently executive produces the experimental animated series Love, Death and Robots, which was a long-time passion project for him. The animated series is now in production for its second season. But the filmmaker has juggled multiple TV projects before, why put a stop to Mindhunter now? Per Deadline, Fincher was “not particularly thrilled to do another lengthy location shoot (Mindhunter films in Pittsburgh) and was looking to raise the series’ production value with a bigger budget.” I doubt Netflix, with its endless coffers, would balk at giving an acclaimed series like Mindhunter a bigger budget, even if the series doesn’t have flashy viewership numbers. But it’s likely that Fincher is focusing his attention on Mank, a Neflix biographical drama about the making of Citizen Kane and Fincher’s first film in six years.

Mindhunter is one of the best things that Netflix has released, and it would be a shame for the streaming giant to let it fall to the wayside after two perfect seasons. But I don’t know if the series would be as good in the hands of anybody but Fincher. But despite the cast no longer being contracted to Netflix, Deadline reports that “most if not all would be willing to come back for another season but they may be tied to another series.” That’s good, because we all need a little more Anna Torv in our lives.