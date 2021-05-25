Daily Podcast: Last Night in Soho Trailer Reaction, Portal Movie, Game of Thrones Spin-off Gets a Writer, and More
Posted on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the May 25, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the Last Night in Soho trailer, Hardcore, a Portal movie, a Game of Thrones spinoff called 10,000 Ships, and F9.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Reaction: ‘Last Night in Soho’ Trailer: Edgar Wright’s Psychological Thriller Has Time-Hopping Terror
- Ben: ‘Hardcore’: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director Adam Wingard to Direct Film Adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s Comic
- HT: Valve’s ‘Portal’ Movie is “Finally on the Rails,” J.J. Abrams Says
- Ben: ‘10,000 Ships’, HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff About Princess Nymeria, Finds Its Writer
- HT: ‘F9’ Review: The ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise Reaches New Heights of Absurdity
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
