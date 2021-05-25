Posted on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021 by Ben Pearson

On the May 25, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and TV news, including the Last Night in Soho trailer, Hardcore, a Portal movie, a Game of Thrones spinoff called 10,000 Ships, and F9.

Opening Banter:

In The News:

‘F9’ Review: The ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise Reaches New Heights of Absurdity

‘10,000 Ships’, HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff About Princess Nymeria, Finds Its Writer

Valve’s ‘Portal’ Movie is “Finally on the Rails,” J.J. Abrams Says

‘Hardcore’: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Director Adam Wingard to Direct Film Adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s Comic

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

