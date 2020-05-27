Posted on Wednesday, May 27th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta

On the May 27, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Labyrinth, Disney World, Indiana Jones 5, Jurassic World Dominion, Snyder Cut, Suicide Squad and Ghostbusters.

In The News:

There Exists a Three-Hour-Long Cut of ‘Ghostbusters: Answer the Call’, According to Director Paul Feig

David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad’ Director’s Cut “Would Be Easy to Complete,” Josh Trank Not Interested in ‘Fantastic Four’ Director’s Cut

Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ Won’t Be Doing Reshoots with the Superhero Cast

The Snyder Cut Will Be a “Radical Rethinking” of ‘Justice League’, Costing Considerably More Than $30 Million to Finish

