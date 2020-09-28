Daily Podcast: Justice League Reshoots, Nick Fury, M. Night Shyamalan, Black Adam, and More
Posted on Monday, September 28th, 2020 by Ben Pearson
On the September 28, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and TV news, including Zack Snyder’s Justice League reshoots, M. Night Shyamalan’s next film, The Knick season 3, Marvel’s Nick Fury show, Avatar 2, and Black Adam.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Chris: Zack Snyder Will Shoot Additional ‘Justice League’ Scenes Next Month
- Ben: Marvel Studios is Developing a Nick Fury Series for Disney+, Samuel L. Jackson Returning to Star
- Chris: ‘The Knick’ Season 3 Being Developed by Barry Jenkins and Andre Holland
- Ben (OG Brad): James Cameron Says Live-Action ‘Avatar 2’ Production is Complete, ‘Avatar 3’ Almost Finished Too
- Ben (OG Brad): M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Film is ‘Old’, Inspired by the French Graphic Novel ‘Sandcastle’
- Chris: ‘Black Adam’ Cast Adds ‘The Invisible Man’ Star Aldis Hodge as Hawkman
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.