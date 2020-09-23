Zack Snyder will bring back Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg to shoot new Justice League scenes for his upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Curiously absent: Ezra Miller as The Flash and Jason Momoa as Aquaman. But the fact that Fisher is coming back to shoot scenes is bound to raise an eyebrow or two, as the actor has made allegations of misconduct during the filming of Justice League, so much so that WarnerMedia has launched an investigation.

THR is reporting that Zack Snyder is gearing up for about a week or so of reshoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the famed “Snyder Cut” of Justice League that fans have been very vocal about for the last few years. The THR story says that Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg are all on the call sheet for the new scenes, but there’s no mention of Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash, or Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman. Perhaps Snyder doesn’t have any additional stuff for those actors to film.

This news is a bit of an about-face, as it was previously reported that no new scenes would be filmed, and that instead, Snyder would be using footage that didn’t make it into the theatrical cut. In any case, a week’s worth of filming doesn’t indicate anything major. But if you’re a fan who was hungry for new Justice League footage, take heart in knowing you’re definitely going to get it.

I’m too emotionally and physically exhausted to recount the long, strange Snyder Cut story. But it boils down to this: Snyder is credited as the director, and shot a large portion of the film. Then he left the production due to personal matters. When Snyder left, Warner Bros. brought in Joss Whedon to pick up the slack, and other stories suggest Snyder actually hand-picked Whedon, even though some prefer the narrative that WB forced Snyder out for Whedon instead.

In any case, Whedon’s version of the film is the one that hit theaters, and left a bad taste in many people’s mouths. Rather than just accept the hand they were dealt, Snyder fans launched an aggressive campaign demanding the release of the fabled Snyder Cut. At the time, the cut didn’t even really exist – it was just an idea. But with the hopes of drawing in subscribers, HBO Max decided to cut Snyder a big check to finish his preferred vision of the film. So now Snyder is re-editing his footage, working on new special effects, and, yes, planning reshoots.

In the midst of all of this, Ray Fisher has alleged misconduct on the Justice League set, laying that blame at Whedon and former WB executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns. Since then, WarnerMedia has launched an investigation into Fisher’s claims, which has made things even messier and more confusing. You can read about that here.

There’s no set premiere date for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but it’s expected to arrive in early 2021. HBO Max announced that it will be spending considerably more than $30 million for Snyder to deliver a “radical rethinking” of the movie to the streaming service next year, and oh yeah, the thing is going to be four hours long and split into four one-hour installments.