More than a decade after appearing in the post-credits scene of Iron Man to introduce the world to the Avengers Initiative, former S.H.I.E.L.D. leader Nick Fury is getting his own TV show.

Samuel L. Jackson is returning to reprise his role from the Marvel movies in a new Nick Fury TV series for Disney+.

Variety broke the news that a Nick Fury TV show is in the works and that Jackson will be returning to don the character’s eye patch once again. “The exact plot details of the show are being kept under wraps,” the outlet reports, but this will mark Jackson’s first regular television role. Kyle Bradstreet, a writer and executive producer on USA Network’s breakout tech series Mr. Robot, is attached to write and executive produce this new show.

If you’ve followed along with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you know that Nick Fury was the head of S.H.I.E.L.D., a clandestine intelligence agency working within the U.S. government. He’s appeared in 11 of the 23 MCU films: Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In the aftermath of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s infiltration and seeming collapse in The Winter Soldier, Fury essentially became a rogue agent, covertly working with the Avengers to stop global threats. The last time we saw Fury was in the post-credits sequence of Spider-Man: Far From Home, when it was revealed that – spoiler alert – he was being impersonated by a Skrull on Earth during the events of that film and the real Fury was actually hanging out on a spaceship with other Skrulls, taking a well-deserved vacation.

While the S.H.I.E.L.D. organization was never properly resurrected in the MCU movies, it did make a resurgence for the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which was set in that same universe. That show, which just came to an end this year, also hinted at the future existence of S.W.O.R.D., a separate organization that’s basically a version of S.H.I.E.L.D. but in space, designed to protect the Earth from galactic threats. That agency is rumored to be introduced in the upcoming WandaVision series, and considering where we last left Fury, I wouldn’t be surprised to see this new show involve him cruising around on some space adventures, potentially even leading S.W.O.R.D. I’d personally love to see another character play his boss in that scenario, because watching the character brush up against the confines of a direct supervisor might give us some new shades that we haven’t been able to explore much in his appearances in the films so far.