Daily Podcast: John Lasseter, Paramount Ranch, A Star is Born, Roma, Star Wars, Toy Story 4, Detective Pikachu.
Posted on Tuesday, November 13th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the November 13, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and tv news, including John Lasseter, Paramount Ranch, A Star is Born, Interrogation, Roma, The Mandalorian, Toy Story 4 and Detective Pikachu.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
In The News:
- Brad: John Lasseter Looking for a New Hollywood Job, Has Expressed Interest in Podcasting
- Ben: Paramount Ranch, Filming Location For Hundreds of Movies & TV Shows, Burns in California Wildfire
- Brad: ‘A Star Is Born’ Extended Cut Might Be in the Works
- Ben: ‘Interrogation’: CBS All Access True Crime Show Lets You Solve the Case On Your Own
- Brad: ‘Roma’ Won’t Play in Alamo Drafthouse Theaters Due to Strict Netflix Specifications
- Brad: ‘The Mandalorian’ May Have Recruited ‘Rocky’ Star Carl Weathers for a Role
- Trailer Reactions:
Other articles mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.