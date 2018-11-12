Every Pokemon in the ‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer

Now that we’re recovered from the bewilderment of watching the Detective Pikachu trailer, it’s time to parse through it frame-by-frame and count every Pokemon that makes an appearance. Because despite the strangeness of a Detective Pikachu adaptation, it’s still a big deal to see our favorite Pokemon come to life on the big screen in a live-action movie. And Warner Bros. was kind to fans here, throwing in some fan-favorite first-generation Pokemon in addition to some new-generation creatures. It’s almost as good as seeing the highly detailed models used to create the Detective Pikachu Pokemon.

So ready your Pokedexes because here is a comprehensive list of every Pokemon that made an appearance in Detective Pikachu.

This opening shot is a veritable Where’s Waldo of Pokemon sightings, so I’ve broken them down into separate images for your viewing pleasure. Not included are the various flying Pokemon soaring through the frame, because I would go insane. First up:

POKEMON NAME: Dodrio

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)

SPECIAL POWERS: Flying Type with abilities Run Away, Early Bird.

TRIVIA: Dodrio was the first Pokémon to appear in the flesh in the anime (all the other ones were dreamt of by Ash or shown on the TV in his room).

POKEMON NAME: Charmander

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)

SPECIAL POWERS: Fire Type with abilities Blaze, Solar Power.

TRIVIA: In 2001, the Niue government issued a set of 5 Pokemon coins in a commemorative promotion of the franchise. Charmander was one of them, alongside Pikachu, Meowth, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur, with a picture of the cute dinosaur-like Pokemon on one side and the Niue coat of arms on the other.

POKEMON NAME: Braviary

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Black and White (2010)

SPECIAL POWERS: Flying/Normal Type with abilities Sheer Force, Keen Eye.

TRIVIA: Braviary and its pre-evolved form Rufflet can be seen as the male counterparts to Mandibuzz and Vullaby.

POKEMON NAME: Psyduck

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)

SPECIAL POWERS: Water Type with abilities Cloud Nine, Damp.

TRIVIA: Despite having psychic powers and its name having psychic a part of it, Psyduck isn’t partially Psychic-type.

Tim’s posters feature a who’s who of Legendary Pokemon. At the top is a cartoon rendering of Rayquaza, followed by glimpses of Zekrom and Reshiram and a text mention of Articuno, one of the three winged mirage Legendary Pokémon with the power over cold that we first met in Pokémon Red and Blue. But oddly, the poster advertises a fight between the ultra-powerful Articuno (who the anime fans may remember from Pokemon: The Movie 2000) and a Steelix, a strong Ground and Steel Type, but an ordinary Pokemon nonethless. Maybe in the world of Detective Pikachu, the Legendary Pokemon are less powerful or have been tamed by trainers.

POKEMON NAME: Emolga

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Black and White (2010)

SPECIAL POWERS: Electric/Flying Type with Static ability.

TRIVIA: Emolga is the first Electric/Flying Pokémon introduced is the Pokémon of its Type to not be legendary.

POKEMON NAME: Pancham

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon X and Y (2013)

SPECIAL POWERS: Fighting Type with abilities Iron Fist or Mold Breaker, Scrappy.

TRIVIA: Pancham is one of two “Playful” Pokemon along with with Monferno.

POKEMON NAME: Bulbasaur

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)

SPECIAL POWERS: Grass/Poison Type with Overgrow ability.

TRIVIA: Bulbasaur is the very first Pokémon species introduced in Nintendo and Game Freak’s Pokémon franchise.

POKEMON NAME: Jigglypuff

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)

SPECIAL POWERS: Normal/Fairy Type with abilities Cute Charm, Competitive.

TRIVIA: Jigglypuff used to be my go-to Super Smash Bros. character because I loved making all my opponents fall asleep before kicking them off a cliff.

POKEMON NAME: Greninja

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon X and Y (2013)

SPECIAL POWERS: Water/Dark Type with Torrent ability.

TRIVIA: Greninja was added into Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS/Wii U before Pokémon X and Y was even released.

POKEMON NAME: Rufflet

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Black and White (2010)

SPECIAL POWERS: Flying/Normal Type with abilities Sheer Force, Keen Eye.

TRIVIA: Like Braviary, Rufflet is based on the bald eagle with a color scheme is inspired by the red, white, and blue of the flag of the United States. The single plume on his head also derives from Native American culture.

POKEMON NAME: Squirtle

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)

SPECIAL POWERS: Water Type with Torrent ability.

TRIVIA: In the anime, Ash and co. run into a group of Squirtle who were abandoned by their Trainers and banded together to vandalize and loot the local village. They also all wear sunglasses and act like a ’50s gang, which you know means they’re next for the live-action feature adaptation.

POKEMON NAME: Mr. Mime

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)

SPECIAL POWERS: Psychic, Fairy Type with abilities Soundproof, Filter.

TRIVIA: In the in-game trade in Pokémon Red and Blue, Mr. Mime was nicknamed Marcel, maybe an homage to the late Marcel Marceau.

POKEMON NAME: Charizard

FIRST VIDEO GAME APPEARANCE: Pokémon Red and Blue (1996)

SPECIAL POWERS: Flying, Fire with Blaze ability.

TRIVIA: Charizard was the inspiration for the name of Chilicola charizard, a species of stem-nesting bees.