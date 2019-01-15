Daily Podcast: Is Chris McQuarrie Trying To Kill Tom Cruise? Can Dan Trachtenberg Make The First Great Video Game Movie?
Posted on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 15, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Mission: Impossible, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Uncharted, The Social Network, Final Destination, Rotten Tomatoes, and John Lasseter.
Opening Banter: It’s been a long time since we’ve done a news episode.
In The News:
- Ben: Chris McQuarrie Returning for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ & ‘8’, Will Film Back-to-Back
- Chris: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Reboot Coming From Producers of Previous ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Reboot
- Ben: ‘Uncharted’ Movie Finds New Director in ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ Helmer Dan Trachtenberg
- Chris: ‘The Social Network’ Sequel Might Actually Happen, According to Aaron Sorkin
- Ben: ‘Final Destination’ Reboot Coming From ‘Saw’ Franchise Writers
- Ben: John Lasseter is Now in Charge of Skydance Animation, Time’s Up Issues Statement Condemning the Hire [Updated]
