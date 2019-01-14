Facebook has been in the news frequently in the last few years, and not for good reasons. With all the behind-the-scenes turmoil at the online social media and social networking service company, many have suggested it might be time for a sequel to David Fincher‘s The Social Network. And according to screenwriter Aaron Sorkin, it might happen. Sorkin recently confirmed that he himself thinks there should be a sequel, and that Social Network producer Scott Rudin has brought the subject up as well. Perhaps Jesse Eisenberg should get his hoodie and flip-flops ready again.

A lot has changed in the world of Facebook since David Fincher’s 2010 The Social Network hit theaters. For a (very) brief period of time, it looked as if Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg might run for president. That didn’t last, though, because the company came under fire for privacy issues, selling data, the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a campaign against prominent liberal figure George Soros, and of course, that whole “allowing Russia to plant disinformation to help swing the 2016 election” thing. With all this in mind, the time might be right for a Social Network sequel, and Aaron Sorkin is down.

“First of all, I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018,” Sorkin said in an AP Entertainment video (via THR). “I know enough to know that there should be a sequel.”

Sorkin also confirmed that Scott Rudin, Social Network producer, has broached the topic as well:

“I’ve gotten more than one email from him with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?’ A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss twins and Eduardo Saverin.”

If Sorkin really were to write a Social Network sequel script, and Fincher returned to direct, I would be all-in. It has to be that combination, though. Without Fincher, I don’t think a follow-up would work nearly as well. Sorkin’s writing is fantastic, but I think it was the combination of Sorkin’s dialogue with Fincher’s directorial skills that made The Social Network truly wonderful. Case in point: while I think Steve Jobs is a damn fine film, and severely underrated, I also think the movie suffers under Danny Boyle’s somewhat bland direction. Had Fincher helmed the movie – as was the original plan – I think a lot more people would still be talking about it today. In short: no Fincher, no go.

There are probably people looking at this news and thinking, “What a bad idea!” But we all thought the same thing when the first Social Network was announced. I know I did. “A Facebook movie?” I thought. “How dumb!” Then it went on to become one of the best movies of the 21st century. If a sequel happens, I’ll be much more prepared to give it a chance.