Well, here we go again, I guess. Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, folks from Platinum Dunes who produced the last Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot, have just announced their next project: a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot. That’s right, they’re starting all over again, and might even start shooting the reboot this year. Cowabunga, I guess!

Remember those hideous CGI monster-face versions of the Ninja Turtles? Well, they’re getting a new lease on life. Speaking with Variety at the Critics’ Choice Awards (via Syfy), Platinum Dunes producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller let slip that they were gearing up for a new Ninja Turtles reboot. When asked what they were working on next, Form replied: “Jack Ryan Season 2 [on Amazon] just wrapped, the sequel of A Quiet Place, and we’re doing a reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at Paramount…That is looking like production by the end of the year.”

Fuller chimed in: “Did you just give something away? We did the preceding two Turtle movies, but I didn’t know that we were saying that we’re making [another one], but that’s good to know.”

Based on what Form says, this isn’t another Ninja Turtles sequel from Platinum Dunes. Instead, it’s a whole new reboot. Platinum Dunes launched their own Turtles film series with 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, directed by Jonathan Liebesman. That was followed by 2016’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which everyone says is better than the 2014 film. I’ll take their word for it, because I have no desire to watch either of those movies.

Now we have this new Ninja Turtles film. One can assume that it will be a brand new take on the characters, and hopefully update their appearance so they no longer look like hideous nightmare creatures. When asked by Variety why Ninja Turtles movies keep happening, Fuller replied: “The thing about the Turtles, it’s the same thing about A Quiet Place. It’s about a family and [the audience] being invested in a family. They are both family stories about the family sticking together and supporting one another.”

Personally, I’d like to see a return to the first live-action Ninja Turtles movie, the 1990 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which was surprisingly dark and weird, and had Raphael giving my 7-year-old-mind quite a shock when he yelled “Damn!” But I doubt anything like that is going to happen again – they’ll probably go for something light and funny, to have the widest audience possible. That’s fine.