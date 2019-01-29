Daily Podcast: Is A Funko Pop Movie A Ridiculous Concept? Is The LEGO Movie Sequel Awesome? And The Death Of The Dark Universe
Posted on Tuesday, January 29th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 29, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news.
Opening Banter: Brad, Ben and Chris are still at Sundance.
On The Site:
- More Sundance Movie Reviews
- Peter plugs Jack Giroux’s Interview with ‘The Kid Who Would Be King’ Director Joe Cornish on His Love for ‘Excalibur’ and Putting a Led Zeppelin Shirt on Patrick Stewart
- HT plugs HT’s Dumbo Set Visit Coverage:
- Jacob plugs Josh Spiegel’s ‘Sleeping Beauty’ at 60: How Disney’s Beautiful Box Office Failure Changed the Company Forever
In The News:
- Jacob: Oscar Isaac Joins Dune
- HT: ‘The LEGO Movie 2’ Early Buzz: Everything Isn’t Quite As Awesome, But It’s Still Pretty Good
- HT: A ‘Funko!’ Movie is in Development at Warner Bros. (Yes, Really)
- Jacob: John Cena to Star in Jason Bateman-Directed Netflix Movie About a Movie Studio Come to Life
- HT: Reese Witherspoon, J.J. Abrams, Jordan Peele, and More Take On Time’s Up Challenge to Hire Female Directors
- Jacob: ‘Upgrade’ Director Leigh Whannell Set to Helm ‘The Invisible Man’ as Universal Retools Its Monsters Universe
Other Articles Mentioned:
