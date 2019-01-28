The low-tech toy line created to tap into movie nostalgia before going on to become of the most popular blockbuster movie tie-ins is becoming a movie. Warner Bros. has reportedly begun development on a Funko! movie, based on the Funko Pop vinyl figurines and bobbleheads that depict everything from popular superheroes, to directors, to obscure TV procedural characters. So not only will these figurines invade Barnes and Nobles stores across the nation, they’ll begin to invade the movie theaters, too.

SuperBroMovies writer Daniel Richtman reports that Warner Bros. Animation, spurred on by the success of its LEGO Movie franchise, has set its sights on another toy line. According to Richtman, Warner Bros. Animation is currently developing a live action/animated hybrid based on the popular toy and action figure line, Funko! While this all sounds a little dubious, we were able to confirm independently that a Funko! movie is in development at Warner Bros.’ animation wing.

Plot details are scarce, but the Funko! movie will reportedly center around Wonder Woman, the Care Bears, Hellboy, Deadpool, Hello Kitty, Harley Quinn, Darth Vader, and My Little Pony.

Based on Richtman’s photo of the Warner Bros. Animation projects currently in development, the Funko! movie is set to begin production sometime this year.

It’s clear that the studio is looking for another big animated hit after the mega success of the unfairly clever The LEGO Movie and its spin-offs, The LEGO Batman Movie, LEGO Ninjago, and more. But while the surprise critical and commercial success of the LEGO properties suggest that I should give Funko! the benefit of the doubt, I still can’t help but think of how this is a horrible idea.

The Emoji Movie proves that the lightning in a bottle that the LEGO titles managed to capture several times over is not something that can be easily recreated. And with an Ugly Dolls movie coming out starring, shudder, Pit Bull, it seems that Hollywood isn’t headed in the direction that The LEGO Movie should have pointed us toward: boundless creativity. The development of a Funko! movie, based on the toy line that is the epitome of empty movie marketing, proves that Hollywood is still taking all the wrong lessons from The LEGO Movie.