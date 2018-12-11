Daily Podcast: How To Save The Die Hard Franchise, What’s The Most You’d Pay For A Movie Ticket, Stranger Things 3, Spider-Man, Toxic Avengers, Jordan Peele
Posted on Tuesday, December 11th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 11, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest movie and tv news, including Die Hard, Stranger Things 3, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Toxic Avengers, Jordan Peele and London movie theater ticket prices.
Opening Banter: Peter is excited to see Spider-Man again.
In The News:
- Ben: The ‘Die Hard’ Prequel ‘McClane’ Will Probably Be Rated-R
- Brad: ‘Stranger Things 3’ Episode Titles Revealed, But What Do They Mean?
- Reaction: ‘BrightBurn’ Trailer: James Gunn Basically Turned Superman into a Horror Story
- Brad: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Plot Details Emerge After Trailer Debuts at CCXP
- Ben: ‘Toxic Avenger’ Remake Still in Development as Legendary Scoops Up the Rights
- Brad: Exclusive: Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Plot Synopsis Promises a New Twist on a Familiar Premise
- Ben: A London Theater is Charging Up to $52 For Movie Tickets
