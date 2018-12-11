On the December 11, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest movie and tv news, including Die Hard, Stranger Things 3, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Toxic Avengers, Jordan Peele and London movie theater ticket prices.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

Opening Banter: Peter is excited to see Spider-Man again.

In The News:

All the other stuff you need to know: