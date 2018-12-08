BrightBurn has been an incredibly well-kept secret for months. While we’ve long-known that James Gunn was producing the film, and reuniting with his Slither star Elizabeth Banks, plot details have been kept under tight lock and key. We didn’t even know the official title until very recently. Now, the BrightBurn trailer is here, offering us our first real footage of the David Yarovesky-directed horror film. Watch the BrightBurn trailer below.

BrightBurn Trailer

BrightBurn has had a bit of a bumpy ride. Producer James Gunn was hyping the project up over the summer, and was set to drop a big Hall H announcement at SDCC in in July.

Of course, we all know that didn’t happen. Before the Hall H panel arrived, Gunn was fired by Disney from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 due to some offensive tweets from his past coming to light. The Hall H panel was soon cancelled, leaving the still-untitled project in the dark. Despite the Gunn situation, Sony still has every intention of releasing BrightBurn, although they delayed the release a bit. Now, the first trailer is here.

BrightBurn stars Elizabeth Banks, Meredith Hanger, David Denman, Matt Jones, Gregory Alan Williams, Jennifer Holland and more, with a script from Brian & Mark Gunn. David Yarovesky, a frequent Gunn collaborator, directs while Gunn and the The H Collective produce. Banks’ casting here reunites her with James Gunn, who directed the actress in the cult horror film Slither.

“Elizabeth and I have been on the same artistic page since we first met when she auditioned for Slither back in 2005,” Gunn said when Banks was cast. “She’s since remained one of my best friends in the world, and I’ve been fighting tooth and nail to work with her again. She’s the perfect partner to Yarvo, the H Collective and myself in creating this very special project.”

BrightBurn hits theaters May 24, 2019.