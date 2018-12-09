Stranger Things 3 interrupted everyone’s Sunday night to announce all of the episode titles for the upcoming third season hitting Netflix sometime in 2019. This is the first time that a season of Stranger Things takes place in the summer instead of during the school year, so that will certainly shake things up a bit, and the episode titles offer some insight into what we can expect from the eight episodes coming this season.

Find out the Stranger Things 3 episode titles and our speculation about them below.

Suzie, Do You Copy?

As far as we can tell, there’s no character named Suzie in the Stranger Things universe (including new characters we’ve learned about from the upcoming third season so far), though there is a character named Susan Hargrove, the biological mother of Max (Sadie Sink), the new girl from last season who became pretty chummy with the gang from Hawkins, Indiana. Could she have a larger role to play this time? Does she go missing?

Then again, maybe Suzie is a codename that the kids come up with to call Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). After all, it seems kind of weird to keep calling a girl Eleven. So maybe they start calling her Suzie so that anyone listening in to a conversation on walkie-talkies wouldn’t know who was on the other end.

The Mall Rats

Remember the teaser video for Stranger Things 3 featuring the Starcourt Mall? Well, that’s a new part of Hawkins, Indiana, so it should come as no surprise that Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Will (Noah Schnapp), and maybe Eleven are hanging out there nonstop. There’s probably an arcade, and maybe even some kind of nerdy store for them to frequent to get the latest Dungeons & Dragons expansions.

But the location must become important somehow due to the title of the finale episode (which we’ll get to a bit later). Maybe the title doesn’t just refer to the kids hanging around the mall but some more nefarious people using the mall as a front for more surveillance, experiments and whatnot.

The Case of the Missing Lifeguard

Way back in May, we learned that Francesca Reale would be playing a character named Heather, described as ” popular lifeguard at the Hawkins Community Pool who becomes the centerpiece of a dark mystery.” It sounds like Reale’s role may not be that big if she goes missing. Could she be the new Barb? We know Will is going to be getting a break this time, and it seems like Heather will be the one in dark trouble this time.

The Sauna Test

The first season of Stranger Things featured Eleven having her abilities tested in a water tank. Could there be more flashbacks this season involving a different kind of test? Or does Eleven figure out she has a new kind of ability and the best way to test its limits are in a sauna? Then again, maybe Hopper (David Harbour) just wants to see how long he can sit on a sauna and just relax for a minute.

The Source

The episode titles start getting even more vague here. This could be referring to a signal that the kids pick up somewhere. Maybe it has to do with private investigator Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) meeting someone who has been feeding him information about the government conspiracy that he was researching and blew out of the water thanks to Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).

The Birthday

Who is celebrating a birthday in Hawkins, Indiana? The best guess might be Eleven. After all, she’s lived far from a normal life, and it wouldn’t be surprising if she’s never celebrated a birthday. Or maybe we just find out when she was born. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s not much time to celebrate if there’s a new threat in town.

The Bite

Often times the titles for Stranger Things have double meaning. In this case, the title in question might not refer to someone getting bitten, but rather the act of someone or some thing falling for bait of some kind. Perhaps it’s that bite that leads to our finale.

The Battle of Starcourt

Since we know the new mall in Hawkins, Indiana is called the Starcourt Mall, it’s obvious that whatever final face-off happens in this episode will be happening at the mall. The title sounds like a cheesy ’80s sci-fi movie, which is probably the point. But this explains why the crew of Stranger Things 3 needed to build an entire wing of a mall. Will we see the kids setting Home Alone style traps to tackle whatever they’re facing? Only time will tell.

We’re not sure when Stranger Things 3 will premiere, but 2019 can’t get here soon enough.