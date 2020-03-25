Daily Podcast: How The Coronavirus is Changing Cinema & TV, The Mandalorian Casting, Black Widow,
Posted on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 25, 2020 Episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including The Mandalorian casting, Black Widow, and how the Coronavirus is changing cinema and tv.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Adds Michael Biehn as Another Bounty Hunter
- Ben: ‘Black Widow’: Ray Winstone’s Character Has an ‘Avengers’ Connection
- Chris: Theater Owners Angry At Universal About ‘Trolls World Tour’ Digital Release as Box Office Hits Zero
- Chris: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Release Moved to August, ‘In the Heights’ and Other Warner Bros. Movies Pushed Indefinitely
- Ben: Chinese Movie Theaters Start to Re-Open as Coronavirus Outbreak Slows
- Ben: Coronavirus Updates: Chinese Theaters to Re-Release ‘Avatar,’ ‘Avengers’; U.K. Studios Mull Whether to Close; Animated Series Going Strong
- Chris: Netflix Viewership Up During Coronavirus; Current Production Halt Won’t Affect Things For a While
- Ben: ‘The Walking Dead’ Season Finale Has Been Postponed; ‘Supernatural’ Series Finale Also Delayed
In The Mailbag: We answer a couple emails about our last movie in cinemas and the Razzie awards.
