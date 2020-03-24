We all had a feeling this was coming: the Wonder Woman 1984 release date has been pushed from June to August. Warner Bros. made the decision to move their big superhero sequel due to the coronavirus crisis, and not only is Wonder Woman moving, but several other Warner pics have shifted as well. While Wonder Woman 1984 has its August date locked down (for now), films like In the Heights, Scoob, and Malignant have been pulled from the calendar indefinitely.

The coronavirus crisis has changed Hollywood’s plans yet again. Wonder Woman 1984 was set to hit theaters on June 5, but now Warner Bros. will release the sequel on August 14. Warners had originally planned to release James Wan‘s Malignant on that date, but have now pulled that film from their schedule indefinitely. Other WB films that have shuffled to TBA dates: the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical In the Heights, which was supposed to open on June 26, and the animated Scooby-Doo movie Scoob, which was set for May 15.

Last week, a rumor surfaced that Warner Bros. was considering skipping theaters altogether and releasing Wonder Woman 1984 on streaming – perhaps on HBO Max. But that rumor was shot down almost immediately, and sure enough, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich reiterated the importance of the theatrical experience with the new Wonder Woman announcement.

“When we greenlit Wonder Woman 1984, it was with every intention to be viewed on the big screen and are excited to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will be bringing the film to theatres on Aug. 14,” said Emmerich (via Variety). “We hope the world will be in a safer and healthier place by then.”

The theatrical landscape is in flux at the moment. Most theaters across the globe are shut down, which has caused multiple studios to move their upcoming releases. One studio, Universal, took things even further by deciding to release their upcoming Trolls World Tour directly to streaming. That move lead many to wonder if other studios would follow in Universal’s footsteps, but while many have announced early digital releases for recent theatrical films, virtually every studio remains committed to the big screen. For now.

And there’s one big notable Warner Bros. date that hasn’t changed: Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet is still set for July 17. How long will that last, though?