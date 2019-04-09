On the April 9, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Rich Moore, Adam McKay and Will Ferrell, Netflix, Marvel, Christopher Nolan, The Suicide Squad, and Avengers: Endgame.
Opening Banter: Back to the news…
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Wreck-It Ralph’ Director Rich Moore Leaves Disney for Sony Animation
- Brad: Adam McKay and Will Ferrell Ending Production Partnership, and We’re in a Glass Case of Emotion
- Chris: Netflix Plans to Buy Hollywood’s Egyptian Theater; Next Step: World Domination
- Brad: Marvel Has a Five-Year Plan for Phase Four, and It Likely Doesn’t Include the X-Men
- Chris: Christopher Nolan’s “Crazy” New Film is the “Length of Three Movies”, According to Robert Pattinson
- Chris: ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel Dropping Deadshot, Giving Idris Elba a New Character Instead
- Brad: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Completes Captain America’s Character Arc, According to Chris Evans
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
