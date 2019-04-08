The majority of what unfolds in Avengers: Endgame is being kept under tight wraps at Marvel Studios, so much so that barely a few minutes of footage from the movie has been revealed. The amount of story details we know about the culmination of what is now being referred to as The Infinity Saga is staggeringly low, so we’ll take we can get when it comes to any details that make it through the cracks.

At this past weekend’s press junket, where press hadn’t seen the movie and the directors and cast couldn’t really talk about it, franchise star Chris Evans kinda, sorta, maybe gave us a slight hint as to what’s going on with Captain America. We already know that Avengers: Endgame marks the end of the actor’s deal at Marvel Studios, but it hasn’t been clear what that meant for his character. But today he opened the safe containing the secrets ever so slightly.

During the press junket, Chris Evans knew he couldn’t really dive into specifics, but he said (via ComicBook.com):

“I can give broad strokes. I think it’s the completion of the arc. That’s safe to say, right? This movie does provide kind of an ending to a lot of…”

And that’s when co-director Joe Russo cut the actor off with a game show buzzer sound to shut that down before it went too far. Robert Downey Jr. and the rest of the crowd in attendance got a good laugh out of that before Chris Evans vaguely continued by saying, “There’s a 22-film tapestry, you know. He’s been through so much, specifically…” Then Jon Favreau stepped in to say, “Let’s just talk about Scott Pilgrim.” That made Brie Larson perk up suddenly to say, “Yeah, let’s talk about that!”

Eventually the discussion devolves into Robert Downey Jr. chastising Chris Evans for not making it to Paul Rudd‘s 50th birthday party over the weekend, and you can tell just how much fun all these people have when they get together like this. Hopefully those in attendance enjoyed it because it’ll probably be a long time before the original Avengers are all together like this, especially based on Chris Evans’ comments.

Even though Chris Evans couldn’t be more specific, when he talks about the movie providing “an ending” of some kind for Captain America, that let’s us know that this movie will likely be a send-off for the patriotic superhero. When Chris Evans says that he’s been through so much, that would seem to imply that maybe he’ll get an ending that finally let’s him catch a break. As for what that might mean, we’ll have to wait and see. All we know is that no one is going to tell us before we see the movie.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26, 2019.