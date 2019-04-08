Christopher Nolan‘s new movie is shrouded in secrecy, so any bit of info, no matter how vague, is considered news. Robert Pattinson, who is starring in Nolan’s latest, recently opened up ever-so-slightly about the project, proclaiming it to be one of “the craziest” things he’s seen in a while. That’s not much to go on, but it’s Pattinson’s other comment that raises an eyebrow or too. According to the actor, Nolan’s latest is “the length of three movies.”

Pattinson’s quote appears in AZ Central, where the actor was doing press for his latest flick, the sci-fi oddity High Life, directed by Claire Denis. Denis is just the latest in a long line of impressive filmmakers that Pattinson has worked worth in his increasingly strong career. “Working with these important directors makes you feel more secure in the choices you’re making,” Pattinson said. “Like, I’m doing a big movie with Christopher Nolan after this. It’s the craziest thing I’ve seen in years. It’s the length of three movies.”

There are two ways we can look at this quote. One is that Pattinson is being literal here, and that Nolan’s new movie is at least six hours long, or maybe longer. While Nolan doesn’t shy away from long movies, I seriously doubt that’s what Pattinson is saying here. Assuming this isn’t literal, the best interpretation is that Pattinson is saying the movie is so chock-full of ideas that there’s enough material in the script to spin off into three separate movies. That would certainly make sense for Nolan, who loves labyrinthine plotting loaded with a plethora of ideas.

In any case, it’ll be interesting to learn just what the new Nolan movie is. The fact that Pattinson calls it the “craziest thing” he’s seen in years is a noteworthy clue, because High Life is pretty damn crazy. I’m not comparing Nolan to Denis, so please don’t yell at me, Film Twitter. But if Pattinson really thinks Nolan’s latest is crazier than High Life, then it’s going be a crazy freakin’ film.

Pattinson’s comment about the scale of the movie is in line with previous comments he made about the script. “I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff,” the actor said. “He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

Nolan’s latest, starring Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and John David Washington, arrives July 17, 2020.