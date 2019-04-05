Robert Pattinson is offering us more details about Christopher Nolan‘s highly anticipated mystery movie. Kind of. The High Life actor is teaming up with the acclaimed filmmaker for the first time and had warm words of praise for the next Christopher Nolan movie script, which he described as “unreal.” Let the hype train begin.

Pattinson is set to be co-lead in Christopher Nolan’s next movie, for which details are scarce except for the the film’s vague description as an “innovative action blockbuster.” But while Pattinson was under lock and key when he first got to read the film’s script, he gives us the tiniest hint at what the film will entail. In an interview with USA Today, Pattinson described his impression of the film based on what he read of the script, which he only got to read once as Warner Bros. and Nolan are strict against spoilers leaking:

“I got locked in a room to read the script – I don’t have it myself. I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.”

If it’s got Pattinson’s seal of approval, that can only mean good things for the film — the actor has become notably stingy about his movie choices after starring in the Twilight franchise essentially gave him a blank check. Pattinson has carved out a niche for himself as a talented character actor working in high-concept films with auteurs like James Gray, David Cronenberg, and Claire Denis. If he’s wowed by Nolan’s script, then it has to be impressive.

Still, there’s very little we know about this movie, which had previously been rumored to be akin to North by Northwest meets Inception, Warner Bros. quickly debunked that. Now Variety simply describes the project as “a massive, innovative, action blockbuster, which will again be shown in IMAX.” Whatever that means!

But the stacked cast, which includes 2018 scene-stealers like Widows’ Elizabeth Debicki and BlackKklansman’s John David Washington make this yet-untitled movie a must-see. Warner Bros. will release the film in theaters on July 17, 2020.